Lakewood PD seeks suspects accused of assault, threatening victims with a gun

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help searching for two suspects that allegedly assaulted a person and later attempted to carjack another victim last month.

Lakewood police issued a crime alert with photos of both suspects.

According to police, on September 20 at around 10:34 p.m., the two male suspects assaulted the first victim, threatening him with a gun at a convenience store in the 3600 block of Wadsworth Blvd.

“The suspects claimed to be “Crips” and from “Crenshaw” and assaulted the victim because he was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey,” according to a Metro Crime Stoppers release.

Police said the suspects then attempted to steal another victim’s truck at gunpoint, but that person was able to flee from the suspects.

The first suspect had dark hair, was wearing glasses, a trucker hat and white tank top with tattoos on his right forearm.

Lakewood police said the second suspect had brown or reddish hair, was wearing a white t-shirt and had a tattoo on his neck and also a tattoo near his left eyebrow.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.