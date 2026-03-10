Judge gives Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud maximum sentence

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County judge gave a 62-year-old woman convicted of voter fraud the maximum sentence allowed under Colorado law, the 23rd Judicial District announced Monday.

Elizabeth Ann Davis was sentenced to three years in prison after a jury last year convicted her of submitting fraudulent ballots in the 2022 General Election.

Davis — who prosecutors say has a lengthy criminal history, including ten prior felonies — was found guilty of two counts of forgery and one count of personating an elector in October 2025 after she submitted ballots for both her deceased ex-husband and her son, in addition to casting her own vote.

Crime Castle Rock woman convicted of casting ballots for dead ex-husband, son Óscar Contreras

Davis attended the January 6th, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Deputy District Attorney David Bonner noted the irony in this case, given the January 6 event centered on unfounded claims of voter fraud.

“This verdict sends a clear message that fraudulent voting will not be ignored,” Bosner said in the release. “Protecting the integrity of elections is essential to maintaining confidence in the system.”