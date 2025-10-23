Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud for casting ballots for dead ex-husband, son

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Castle Rock woman was convicted of voter fraud for casting ballots for her dead ex-husband as well as her son during the 2022 General Election, a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Elizabeth Ann Davis, 61, was found guilty on two counts of forgery and one count of “personating an elector” by a Douglas County Jury after prosecutors presented evidence that she submitted ballots that were not her own.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said Davis has an “extensive criminal record,” including prior convictions for forgery, theft, drug offenses, and prostitution in both Florida and/or Colorado.

“There are layers of security built into the election process here in Colorado, and this case shows they are working,” said Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Sheri Davis, who praised the outcome by the grand jury.

This latest case of voter fraud comes seven months after another woman, also from Castle Rock, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for casting her dead landlord’s ballot in Colorado’s presidential primary election last year.

Davis will be sentenced Jan. 9, 2025. She faces penalties ranging from probation to three years in prison, according to the DA spokesperson.