Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in ongoing human trafficking investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in an ongoing human trafficking investigation was arrested earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

In January during the National Western Stock Show, the Jeffco sheriff's office said it conducted an undercover operation called "Rodeo Rescue." Investigators rescued two adults that were believed victims of human trafficking and connected them with support services.

The Jeffco sheriff's office said it identified Cortez D'Angelo Dennis, 31, as a suspect in the trafficking of women from across the Denver metro area.

On September 10, Dennis was arrested and booked into Arapahoe County Jail on charges of Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude and Pimping. He is in custody on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it believes there may be additional victims of human trafficking that have not yet been identified.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or have information about this case is asked to call the Jeffco sheriff's office tip line at 303-271-5612.

