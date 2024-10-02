Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4th suspect in alleged 14-hour torture of roommate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the alleged 14-hour torture of a fellow housemate in Jefferson County last month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Authorities tracked Jimmy Ray Smith II, 39, to a Denver pizza shop, where he was arrested Monday by Denver police.

Smith and three other men, whom he shared a home with, are accused of tying their 45-year-old male roommate to a chair, beating him with a bat and lighting him on fire over 14 hours inside their Jefferson County home in the 4700 block of South Oak Court on Sept. 15.

The victim was eventually taken to a hospital with severe injuries. A motive for the alleged incident has not been disclosed.

The victim told investigators he had been living at the home for a couple of weeks with his sister and tried to escape the house before the alleged attack but was unsuccessful.

Crime Affidavits: 4 men beat roommate with baseball bat, set him on fire over 14 hours Sydney Isenberg

The owner of the home, 49-year-old Jason Carlson, and two other suspects associated with the address, 41-year-old Luke Anaya and 48-year-old Sherell Allen, were arrested on Sept. 18. Each face several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and assault.

All four suspects are being held on cash-only bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000.