3 men accused of kidnapping, torturing roommate for 14 hours inside Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies arrested three men in connection with their alleged roles in the kidnapping and torture of a 45-year-old man inside a home shared by all four men.

The sheriff’s office said the victim claimed to have been tied up, beaten, burned and whipped over 14 hours. He also sustained severe injuries after one of the suspects allegedly stepped on his neck, causing him to lose consciousness.

The sheriff’s office said an uninvolved person who was in the house was eventually able to help the victim get out and get him to the hospital before SWAT members executed high-risk arrest warrants at the home in the 4700 block of S. Oak Court Monday morning.

The owner of the home, 49-year-old Jason Carlson, and two other suspects associated with the address, 41-year-old Luke Anaya and 48-year-old Sherell Allen, each face several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and assault.

All three are held at the Jefferson County Jail on cash-only bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000. The sheriff’s office said investigators are working to find a fourth suspect.

A possible motive for the alleged crimes was not divulged.