Indigenous woman reported missing after losing contact with family in late June

DENVER — An Indigenous woman who lost contact with her family in late June has been reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 36-year-old Shaunde Anne Cherry on Monday. The woman is a member of the Lakota Sioux tribe.

Cherry has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to investigators.

The alert stated she has been out of contact with family since June 24.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department (720) 913-2000.

