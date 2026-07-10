Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers take former inmate into custody outside San Miguel County Jail

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took a man into custody outside the San Miguel County Jail Thursday afternoon, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said.

When the man was let out of jail, ICE agents were there to apprehend him, as is a common practice of the agency.

This was the second time the former inmate had been arrested on domestic violence charges, and he had previously been deported, according to the San Miguel County sheriff.

“We understand why this incident can be upsetting to our community. This was an isolated incident targeting one specific individual. ICE is not actively conducting raids in San Miguel County,” Sheriff Dan Covault said.

The sheriff's office added that it did not notify ICE the man was in custody, nor did sheriff's office deputies assist ICE with his apprehension.

"Colorado law prohibits local law enforcement from notifying ICE about individuals based solely on their immigration status. The Sheriff’s Office is not permitted to assist federal immigration officers in the apprehension of individuals unless they present a judicial warrant, signed by a judge, related to criminal charges. The Sheriff’s Office is also prohibited from interfering with federal immigration officers who are lawfully carrying out an apprehension," the sheriff's office said.

ICE learned of the man's arrest through court records and information available through the Colorado Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.