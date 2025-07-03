Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Help needed to identify suspect behind at least eight burglaries on E. Iliff Ave. in April and May

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect behind at least eight burglaries on E. Iliff Ave. between April 28 and May 25.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has identified a man breaking into a commercial building that houses four businesses off S. Quebec Street.

Once inside the businesses, investigators said he rummaged through the offices looking for cash. He's stolen nearly $10,000 in total over the eight burglaries.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with dark hair and some facial hair. He was seen in security video wearing a hoodie, ripped blue jeans and black or white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglaries is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

