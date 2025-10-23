Hearing Thursday on admitting what kids said prior to child abuse case against former Aurora police sergeant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A motions hearing is slated for Thursday to decide whether or not to admit child hearsay in a child abuse case against a former Aurora police sergeant.

Usually, hearsay is not allowed during trial. However, prosecutors feel it's important in this case to explain the timeline for pressing charges against the suspect Mike Hawkins.

Hawkins is a retired Aurora police sergeant who received national attention for his response to the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, even testifying during the shooter's trial.

Now, he's facing sexual and physical abuse charges.

If the motion is granted Thursday, it would allow prosecutors to admit what kids told trusted adults allegedly happened between them and Hawkins.

Denver7 spoke to the victims' mother, but chose not to identify her in an effort to protect her children's identities.

She said she wants her kids to get justice, and she called the move to admit their initial conversations as evidence in the case a "critical step" toward that justice.

Mike Hawkins' attorney has previously told Denver7's partners at The Denver Post that Hawkins "adamantly denies the accusations."

Court documents brought forth by the defense said there's "no evidence to suggest that he poses a risk to any of the named victims or witnesses."