Denver police looking for a pair of DIA baggage thieves

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for two people who they said stole baggage from Denver International Airport amid a busy spring break travel period.

Police said the theft occurred March 28, 2025, at approximately 9:14 p.m. and 9:17 p.m.

Police on Monday shared an image of one of the suspects walking away with stolen luggage while talking on a cell phone.

Denver police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

Suspect #1 is described as a 5’10” tall, heavy-set male in his 30’s.

Suspect #2 is described as a 5’05” tall, heavy-set female in her 30’s.

Denver police

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.