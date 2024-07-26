Grand jury investigating Grand Junction shooting that killed two alleged trespassers in May

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 21st Judicial District Grand Jury is investigating a shooting in Grand Junction that killed two alleged trespassers May 15, the district's attorney's office announced Thursday.

The Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office got reports of a shooting on May 15 around 3:20 p.m. This happened in a business district of Grand Junction off North Avenue and Sparn Street near Sally Beauty.

Two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Grand Junction police said. They were declared dead at the hospital.

One person was taken into police custody for questioning, but no arrest was made at the time.

The Grand Junction Police Department said it was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting was investigated by the Grand Junction Police Department, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"Given the heightened public interest, and seriousness of this incident, and in order to assure decisions are made with the best possible information and input, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith believed it was appropriate to ask the grand jury to investigate this matter," the district attorney's office said.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, as required by law, but the district attorney is allowed to disclose the focus of the investigation.