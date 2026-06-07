Four weekend shootings leave five wounded in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating after four separate weekend shootings left five wounded. No arrests have been announced in any of the incidents.

The first shooting occurred Saturday night in the 4700 Block of Airport Way, DPD reported at 10:28 p.m. One victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

About five hours later, police responded to a second separate shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, DPD reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police said two victims were shot in the Santa Fe incident, and both victims self-transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Moments later, DPD reported the third shooting in the area of E. Colfax Avenue and N. Dahlia Street. One victim drove themself to the hospital.

The fourth shooting was reported at 9:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of N. Speer Boulevard. The single victim showed up at a nearby emergency room.

Police have not released additional information in any of the shooting investigations.