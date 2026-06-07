Aurora police investigate deadly alley shooting after 25‑year‑old man killed

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a 25‑year‑old man died in an early Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting occurred in an alley near the 1400 blocks of Dallas and Clinton streets around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they provided aid before the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe a group was gathered in the alley when an argument broke out, leading to the victim being shot.

The suspect ran off after the shooting.

Police said the Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora's shooting is one of five separate weekend shootings in the Denver metro area that wounded five others.