Fort Collins police seek suspect in gang-related shooting that killed 1

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are looking for a 31-year-old suspect who's accused of killing a man Saturday in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Adrian Pacheco.

Investigators have been searching for Pacheco after Saturday night's deadly shooting at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Mangold Lane, but the suspect remains on the run. The victim, an adult male, has yet to be identified.

Police said Pacheco is considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, please call 911 immediately.

“I’m grateful for the work and dedication our detectives have put into this case, identifying a suspect, and working to seek justice for the victim,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related, but said they are withholding additional information to prevent any type of retaliation.