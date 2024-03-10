Fort Collins police say man killed in possible gang-related shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Mangold Lane after a 911 call at 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds and attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related, but said they are withholding additional information to prevent any type of retaliation.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corporal Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.