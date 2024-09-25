Fort Collins police release video of deadly gunfight in cemetery following rollover crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins released on Wednesday video from body-worn cameras of the July police shooting that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Clayton Pierce, an armed suspect who shot and wounded an officer during an exchange of gunfire following a vehicle crash.

On July 21, police received reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Bryan Avenue and Mountain Avenue near Grandview Cemetery. When officers arrived on the scene, Pierce "exited the vehicle with a firearm and exchanged gunfire with officers" and fled into the cemetery.

During the gunfight, an officer was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. Police said the officer is recovering well.

Police later found Peirce hiding in the cemetery, and “Pierce was observed raising his gun again.” Police shot the suspect and later placed him in custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Video released Wednesday shows the gunfight in the residential street where the crash occurred and the shooting in the cemetery. Watch the videos here. [Warning: graphic].

Following an investigation, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office determined that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force and no charges would be filed against them.

Investigators also determined that Pierce was a suspect in a recently reopened cold case homicide from 2019.

According to Fort Collins police, in 2019, officers responded to reports of a man lying unresponsive in his home. The man — later identified as Joseph "Sonny" Brigman — was the victim of homicide.

Both weapons found with Pierce in the cemetery were later determined to be “ghost guns,” meaning they did not have serial numbers.