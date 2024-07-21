Watch Now
Officer, suspect shot after single-vehicle rollover crash in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police Services
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 21, 2024

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins police officer and a suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police said the officer was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. The male suspect, who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash, was taken to a local hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:41 p.m. at Bryan and Mountain Avenues near Grandview Cemetery.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver "exited the vehicle with a firearm and exchanged gunfire with officers," according to a news release.

The suspect then ran toward the cemetery, where he was later located and taken into custody.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

