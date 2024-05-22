Fort Collins man sentenced for random shooting that wounded driver

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Stating it was one of the “most brazen acts I’ve seen,” a judge on Tuesday sentenced a Fort Collins man to 32 years in prison for the seemingly random shooting of a driver last year.

Jorge Arreola was convicted of shooting a man while the victim was inside his vehicle driving on Mulberry Street on Feb. 21, 2023. The bullet had entered and exited through the victim’s neck, shattering his window in the process, according to the 8th Judicial District.

The victim was able to make a full recovery and testified at trial.

Arreola, who was driving in a separate car himself during the shooting, took off after the incident. Police arrested the suspect after reviewing surveillance video and traffic cameras. During a search of the vehicle, shell casings were found that matched the gun used in the shooting.

Arreola was found guilty of attempted murder by a Larimer County jury in March.

During today’s sentencing argument, Deputy District Attorney Butler argued that the jury verdict proved Arreola was aware of his actions.

“This may have been a different situation if this was Mr. Arreola’s first violent offense, but this is not a case of a young naive boy. This isn’t even a case of someone who was not given resources for rehabilitation,” stated Butler. “This was plain and simple a random and unprovoked act of violence that has no place in our community.”