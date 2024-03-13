Former teacher at Centennial Christian school made students record child abuse sex material, affidavit says

DENVER — A former teacher who worked at a Centennial Christian school made students undress as punishment and bribed them with money and candy if they recorded sexual abuse material for him, according to an affidavit in the case obtained by Denver7 Wednesday.

Christopher Ballard, 26, was arrested last week on nearly two dozen felony charges including sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful sexual contact and obscenity.

His arrest follows an investigation by the Parker Police Department that began in early March after police were contacted by parents and founders of the Journey Academy, located at 7691 S. University Boulevard in Centennial, which bills itself as “a school for the 21st century” where students “discover their unique abilities with which they can impact the world for Christ.”

The arrest affidavit states that parents at the academy contacted police on a report of a sexual assault on a child the evening of March 2 after parents came forward accusing Ballard of inappropriately touching students, showing them pornography and making them run naked as punishment.

Ballard had been a teacher, or “guide,” at the academy since 2021 and was tasked with performing certain school-type activities for middle-aged children at least three times a week, the affidavit states.

One of the parents told police he “initially believed the boys could be making the information up,” but after talking to other students at the academy who confirmed those allegations, the parent called Ballard that night to confront him about the accusations.

During the phone conversation, Ballard confirmed he “engaged inappropriately with a couple of (students),” and told the parent and founder of the academy some of the things he did with them.

On several occasions, the affidavit states, Ballard admitted to showing boys under this care pornographic material and that the boys would touch each other inappropriately while exposing themselves to each other.

Ballard also confessed to “endorsing” the idea of having students undress as punishment, and admitted to sexually abusing students during several other incidents.

The suspect told the parent that “these things had been plaguing him for years” but never sought help “for the guilt and shame” and thought “he had dealt with the situation,” according to arresting documents.

The accusations against, Ballard, however, would only grow more disturbing.

Another student who spoke with the parent who reported the crime to police said Ballard would show boys pornography several times throughout the current school year and would offer them money, candy and toys in exchange for exposing themselves to him.

Other students said Ballard would sexually abuse them by making them play a game in which they had to touch other inappropriately and would force them to record child sexual abuse material for him, according to the affidavit.

The students told the parent that Ballard would tell them not to tell anyone about what they did, which they never did because they feared Ballard “would probably be mad,” the documents state.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes their child may have been victimized is asked to contact Parker Police Detective Bev Wilson at 303-805-6561 or bwilson@parkerco.gov. You can also contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Randy Allen at 303-784-7802 or rallen@dcsheriff.net.

