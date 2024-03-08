Lakewood man who worked at Centennial school arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child

PARKER, Colo. — A Lakewood man who worked at a Centennial school was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual assault on a child.

A parent went to authorities on Saturday after speaking with their child, according to the Parker Police Department.

Christopher Ballard, 26, was arrested on several charges, including:



One count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Class 3 felony)

Three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, pattern (Class 3 felony)

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 3 felony)

Nine counts of unlawful sexual contact (Class 4 felony)

Four counts of obscenity (Class 6 felony)

Authorities also executed a search warrant at his Lakewood home in the 600 block of Alkire Street on Thursday.

Ballard started working at the Journey Academy, located at 7691 S. University Boulevard in Centennial, in May 2021. He would also travel to their secondary location, the Journey Life Center located at 6228 South Carr Street in Littleton.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes their child may have been victimized is asked to contact Parker Detective Bev Wilson at 303-805-6561 or bwilson@parkerco.gov. You can also contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Randy Allen at 303-784-7802 or rallen@dcsheriff.net.