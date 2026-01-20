Former Lakewood High School security guard convicted of sexually assaulting student

GOLDEN, Colo. — A jury in Jefferson County has convicted a former school security guard of sexually assaulting a student following a four-day trial.

The jury found that the defendant, 68-year-old Rubel Tim Martinez, had repeated sexual contact with the same victim while he was employed as a campus security supervisor at Lakewood High School between 2014 and 2016, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said. The female victim was a junior and senior during those years.

The assaults happened during and after school hours and both on and off campus, the district attorney's office said.

Martinez also worked in security at Jefferson Jr./Sr. High School from 2006 to 2022 and ran the after-school Clown Club for both of the schools. The district attorney's office said he was also a pastor at Breakthrough Ministries in Weld County.

The victim in this case contacted the Lakewood Police Department on Aug. 13, 2024 to report the alleged assaults, police said at the time of his arrest. He was charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust (pattern of abuse).

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning with a guilty verdict on Friday.

Martinez's sentencing is scheduled for March 9.