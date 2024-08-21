Former employee of Jeffco Public Schools arrested for alleged sexual assault on HS student

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former employee of Jeffco Public Schools and current pastor was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a high school student, and police believe there may be more victims.

Rubel “Tim” Martinez was charged Tuesday with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – a pattern of abuse after allegations came to light that he sexually assaulted the former Lakewood High School student between 2014 and 2016.

The female victim contacted the Lakewood Police Department on Aug. 13 to report the alleged repeated assaults that occurred on and off school grounds during her junior and senior years at Lakewood High School, police wrote in a press release.

According to police, Martinez worked as a campus security officer at Jefferson Jr./Sr. High School and Lakewood High School from 2006 to 2022. He also ran an after-school clown club at Lakewood High School.

Martinez currently works as a pastor at Breakthrough Ministries in the Weld County town of Dacono.

Lakewood police said they believe there may be more victims or individuals with more information.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call Lakewood Police Detective Boyd at 303-987-7229.