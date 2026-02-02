Former Jeffco Schools social worker pleads guilty in 2024 sexual assault case

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former Jefferson County school social worker has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child she met while working in the school district, according to a Monday news release.

Chloe Castro, 29, was arrested in November 2024 following an investigation that began after parents of the victim called police in October 2024, Denver7 has previously reported.

Castro pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in position of trust. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dismissed, according to the release from the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Crime Former school social worker arrested on suspicion of sex assault in Arvada Óscar Contreras

Castro was a school social worker for Jeffco Public Schools and worked at Manning Middle School, Drake Middle School and Wheat Ridge High School, between Aug. 3 and Oct. 29, 2024; she had previously worked at Three Creeks K-8 from January 2022 to May 2024 and at Columbine Hills and Leawood Elementary schools from August 2021 to January 2022, Denver7 has reported.

Since her arrest, there have not been any reports to police of "additional criminal conduct involving other students," according to Monday's release.

Castro is being held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail, online jail records show. Castro faces a sentence of at least four years and up to life in prison, according to the release.

Her sentencing is set for April 2.