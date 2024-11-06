Former school social worker arrested on suspicion of sex assault in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A former school social worker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex assault on a child, according to Arvada Police Department officials.

Chloe Castro, 28, was arrested by police following an investigation of allegations of sexual activity with a juvenile, a news release from the police department states.

The investigation began after the parents of the victim called police on Oct. 29 and provided evidence of a sexual relationship between Castro and the victim.

Castro had been employed as a school social worker for Jeffco Schools and was working at three sites between Aug. 3 and Oct. 29: Manning Middle School, Drake Middle School, and Wheat Ridge High School.

Previously, district officials said, Castro worked at Three Creeks K-8 as a school social worker between Jan. 4, 2022, to May 31, 2024, and at Columbine Hills and Leawood Elementary schools as a social-emotional learning specialist from Aug. 3, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022.

Detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Castro, who is facing one count of Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse, and internet luring of a child.

Investigators said Castro met the victim while who came forward to police while she was employed as a social worker for Jeffco Schools.

“Currently, we have not identified any additional victims in this case but encourage parents of children who have had contact with Castro to discuss appropriate relationships between adults and juveniles,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Castro and this investigation can call the Arvada Police Department tip line at 720-898-7171. This case is an active investigation; no further details will be released.