Former clerk for town of Lakeside pleads guilty to embezzlement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The former clerk for the town of Lakeside pleaded guilty Monday in a Jefferson County courtroom to embezzlement of public property.

Brenda Hamilton, 51, the daughter of the town’s former police chief, Robert Joel Gordanier, was initially charged with 10 counts in connection with a July 2024 grand jury indictment.

However, nine other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The 51-year-old served as a clerk for the small Jefferson County town of 16 while her father served as Lakeside’s police chief for several years.

But the pair’s reign came to an end after the grand jury indictment, which included allegations of embezzlement, official misconduct, and impersonating a police officer.

The two were convicted of reselling town-owned vehicles for a profit and using town funds on Costco purchases.

Gordanier pleaded guilty to embezzlement and official misconduct charges and was sentenced in January to four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $26,088 in restitution.

Hamilton is scheduled to be back in a Jefferson County courtroom on May 5 for sentencing.