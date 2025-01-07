Former Lakeside police chief sentenced in embezzlement, misconduct case

LAKESIDE, Colo. — The former police chief for the town of Lakeside was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to embezzlement and official misconduct charges.

Robert Joel Gordanier, who served as mayor, police chief, and fire chief of the small Jefferson County town of Lakeside, was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $26,088 in restitution.

The sentence was handed down after Gordanier pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public property and first-degree official misconduct. Nine other counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The charges stem from a July 2024 grand jury indictment in which Gordanier and his daughter, Brenda Hamilton, were accused of reselling town-owned vehicles for a profit and using town funds on Costco purchases.

Hamilton is facing 10 counts, including impersonating a police officer in connection with a July 2024 incident at a Lakeside Walmart parking lot. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

A condition of Gordanier’s probation is that he may not hold office, elected or otherwise, or engage in any employment of public trust, including mayor, councilmember, or peace officer, while serving probation.