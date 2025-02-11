Former Centennial coach guilty of sex crimes against children sentenced to 11 years to life in prison

DENVER — A former Centennial coach found guilty last year of sex crimes against children in the spring of 2022 was sentenced Monday to 11 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by 20 years to life parole.

Erik Oldham was arrested in May 2022 on several counts, including sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child (position of trust), unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt after a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior involving Oldham in late 2021.

Oldham was owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021, according to deputies.

The suspect, who was found guilty on the charges on April 5, 2024, was sentenced on those charges as follows:



4 years in DOC - indeterminate for sexual assault on victim under 15

2 years indeterminate for sexual assault on a child

1 year for sexual contact-coercing child

2 years for enticement of a child

1 year for attempted sexual assault on a child

4 years indeterminate for sexual contact-coercing child

2 years indeterminate for attempted sexual contact-coercing child

1 year for enticement of a child

The judge also imposed a separate prison sentence for each of the four victims, and functionally ran each victim consecutive to each other, so he was sentenced to a prison term representing each victim, according to 18th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley.

“The indeterminate piece means is that the Department of Corrections and the sexual offender management board will determine when, or if, the defendant is ever able to be paroled. This will be determined by if, and how, he participates in sexual offender treatment, his conduct in prison, and whether or not he is established to be a low risk to reoffend if he is paroled,” Brackley said.

If he does not participate in the sexual offender treatment and if he remains a high risk to offend, Brackley added, Oldham’s sentence “could be the rest of his natural life.”