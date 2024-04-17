Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Centennial coach found guilty on several sex-crime related charges against children

Erik Oldham is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a no-bond hold, but authorities are still looking for more victims
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
erik oldham_mugshot.jpg
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 19:35:06-04

ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Centennial coach accused of sex crimes against children in the spring of 2022 has been found guilty on several charges in connection to those crimes, a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County said Wednesday.

Erik Oldham, 37 was arrested in May 2022 on several counts, including sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child (position of trust), unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt after a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior involving Oldham in late 2021.

Oldham was owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021, according to deputies.

erik oldham_mugshot.jpg

Earlier this month, on April 5, Oldham was found guilty by an Arapahoe County jury and was being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a no-bond hold. He is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for July 8, 2024.

Investigators suspect that there may be additional victims related to Oldham and seek any information to aid in their investigation. Anyone with information can call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Tip Line at (720) 874-8477.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 17, 5pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here