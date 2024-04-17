Former Centennial coach found guilty on several sex-crime related charges against children

ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Centennial coach accused of sex crimes against children in the spring of 2022 has been found guilty on several charges in connection to those crimes, a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County said Wednesday.

Erik Oldham, 37 was arrested in May 2022 on several counts, including sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child (position of trust), unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt after a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior involving Oldham in late 2021.

Oldham was owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021, according to deputies.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this month, on April 5, Oldham was found guilty by an Arapahoe County jury and was being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a no-bond hold. He is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for July 8, 2024.

Investigators suspect that there may be additional victims related to Oldham and seek any information to aid in their investigation. Anyone with information can call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Tip Line at (720) 874-8477.

