Final suspect in ambush slaying of pregnant woman in Lakewood arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood announced Wednesday that the final suspect wanted in the ambush killing of a pregnant woman in 2023 has been arrested.

Isaac Amir Pierrie, 24, was arrested in Aurora Tuesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Melanie Massay in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023.

A second person was injured in the shooting but survived, according to Lakewood police.

Pierrie is one of seven people arrested in the Lakewood shooting. Those suspects are:



Monte Hayes

ReaAsia Hollins

Trinity Walker

DaJanah Abrams

Jrayla Taylor

Jaliyah Burks

Pierrie is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.