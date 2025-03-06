Watch Now
Final suspect in ambush slaying of pregnant woman in Lakewood arrested

Melanie Massay
Lakewood Police Department
Melanie Massay, 22, was killed during an "ambush" in Lakewood on February 28, 2023. She was pregnant, and her unborn child was also killed, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Melanie Massay
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood announced Wednesday that the final suspect wanted in the ambush killing of a pregnant woman in 2023 has been arrested.

Isaac Amir Pierrie, 24, was arrested in Aurora Tuesday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Melanie Massay in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023.

A second person was injured in the shooting but survived, according to Lakewood police.

Pierrie is one of seven people arrested in the Lakewood shooting. Those suspects are:

  • Monte Hayes
  • ReaAsia Hollins
  • Trinity Walker
  • DaJanah Abrams
  • Jrayla Taylor
  • Jaliyah Burks

Pierrie is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

