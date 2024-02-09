Two people wanted for allegedly killing pregnant woman, her unborn child during 'ambush' in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child during an "ambush" nearly one year ago.

On Feb. 28, 2023, Melanie Massay, 22, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street during an "ambush" by multiple people, according to Lakewood police. Massay was pregnant at the time, and her unborn child was also killed in the attack.

In January 2024, the department issued arrest warrants for first-degree murder for seven people:



Monte Hayes

Isaac Pierrie

ReaAsia Hollins

Trinity Walker

DaJanah Abrams

Jrayla Taylor

Jaliyah Burks

Hayes, Hollins, Walker, Abrams and Taylor have been arrested and are in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Lakewood police say Isaac Pierrie and Jaliyah Burks are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Lakewood Police Department Pictured: Isaac Pierrie (left) and Jaliyah Burks (right)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pierrie or Burks is asked to call Lakewood PD at 303-987-7111 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.