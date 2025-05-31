Fentanyl dealer busted near Colorado State Capitol sentenced to federal prison

DENVER — A convicted fentanyl dealer arrested by undercover officers near the Colorado State Capitol last year was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday.

Derris Mayberry, 37, of Denver, will spend 110 months in federal prison after his February 2025 convictions in two trials on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mayberry was arrested on March 22, 2024, in an alley near the Colorado State Capitol during an undercover operation, according to a news release.

Prosecutors stated that a woman led police to Mayberry, where officers witnessed an exchange and later apprehended him at a nearby bus stop.

Police said Mayberry had a loaded revolver at the time of his arrest. They also found additional fentanyl pills and the $20 from the drug deal.

“What began as great, proactive police work ended with an armed dealer of dangerous narcotics being sentenced to prison to a lengthy term,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas in a news release.

Thomas stated that the Denver Police Department remains “committed to stopping the availability of dangerous drugs in Denver.”