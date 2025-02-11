Denver man convicted on firearm-related charges, distribution of fentanyl in federal court

DENVER — A Denver man was convicted in federal court this week on firearm-related charges and distribution fentanyl, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Colorado said Tuesday.

Derris Mayberry, 37, of Denver, was convicted by federal juries in two trials on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

The trials stemmed from a case in March 2024. At the time, a woman approached an officer conducting surveillance for an undercover operation and offered the officer “dope.” She then told the officer that she knew someone who could get “blues,” meaning fentanyl pills. The woman ultimately led undercover police officers to an alley near the Colorado State Capitol where Mayberry was waiting, according to a news release.

An audio recording captured the undercover officer negotiating the price and amount of fentanyl pills. The officers then observed the woman make a hand-to-hand exchange with Mayberry, immediately after which the woman handed four fentanyl pills to the undercover officer in exchange for $20, the release states.

Law enforcement contacted Mayberry shortly thereafter at a bus stop only feet away from where the deal had taken place. During a pat down, law enforcement found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his shorts pocket. They also found additional fentanyl pills and the $20 used by the undercover officer to purchase the drugs, according to prosecutors.

The suspect had previously been convicted of multiple felonies and, therefore, was prohibited from possessing the loaded revolver, the spokesperson said.

Mayberry will be sentenced at a later date, officials said.