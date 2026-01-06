FBI Denver and Denver police looking for suspect in U.S. Bank robbery on Monday morning

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department are looking to identify the suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank Monday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m. Monday, a man demanded money from employees of the U.S. Bank on Colorado Boulevard between E. 6th Ave. Parkway and 8th Ave. The suspect then ran away from the bank, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said. He was wearing a black Carhartt beanie, gray sweatpants and an orange jacket with the words "TECH OPS" on the back. Law enforcement did find the jacket discarded.

The suspect was described as an approximately 40-year-old man, between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He has a slender build and goatee, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the bank robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit information online here.