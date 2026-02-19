Father accused of kidnapping son, barricading in Commerce City home, charged with child abuse

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man accused of kidnapping his own son and triggering an Amber Alert before barricading inside a home in Commerce City has been charged with child abuse, according to a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy Chavez, 45, was taken into custody around midnight on Valentine’s Day after allegedly kidnapping the child six hours earlier.

The alleged kidnapping triggered the Amber Alert, which notified the public that the boy, a 4-year-old, had “medical impairments” and that he required medication he did not have when was “forcibly removed from his residence” by Chavez.

The alert noted the suspect was “known to be violent.”

Screenshot of CBI alert

Chavez was found by authorities after matching a stolen pickup truck to one near a home around 109th and Jasper in Commerce City.

The suspect barricaded inside one of the homes until he was taken into custody. The boy was safely recovered and returned to his family.

Chavez was charged Thursday with several charges, including second-degree burglary, second-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree attempt to commit motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, fist-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and child abuse.