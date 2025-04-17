Fate of Broomfield man accused of killing wife in 2023 in the hands of the jury

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The fate of Daniel Krug, a Broomfield man accused of killing his wife in 2023, is in the hands of a jury following tense closing arguments on Wednesday.

Daniel Bartholomew Krug, 44, was arrested on December 16, 2023, two days after the death of his wife, Kristil Krug, 43.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, the prosecution detailed a disturbing narrative surrounding Kristil Krug's death, including allegations of harassment and manipulation leading up to the tragic incident.

According to court documents, Daniel Krug pretended to be an ex-boyfriend of Kristil's and sent her threatening text messages and emails months before her death. The messages made Kristil fear for her safety and that of her children, according to the prosecution. A police investigation began after Kristil reported the messages in October 2023.

Kristil had not seen her ex-boyfriend in over two decades. According to prosecutors, Daniel Krug, while pretending to be the ex-boyfriend, reached out several times to Kristil with the desire to meet. She told authorities that the messages would cease when she refused to respond.

Prosecutors argue that the couple's marriage was deteriorating, and Daniel Krug harbored resentment toward Kristil for refusing to stay with him. They claim this resentment transformed into rage, culminating in her death as police began to close in on the troubling situation.

“This was about Dan losing control,” said prosecutor Kate Armstrong with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. “He was not in love with Kristil, and that resentment had turned to rage by the time we get to December 14. Think about what he did to her; you don’t do that to somebody you love."

The defense contends there is no concrete evidence linking Daniel Krug to Kristil's death. They emphasized that no blood or physical evidence was found on his clothing or vehicle. The defense characterized the police investigation as flawed, suggesting a disconnect between the evidence and the prosecution’s claims.

“There is an enormous disconnect between the physical evidence and the circumstantial picture the prosecution wants you to believe,” argued defense attorney Phillip Geigle. “Mr. Krug did not kill his wife. He did not commit these crimes.”

The jury was dismissed for the day Wednesday evening and will continue deliberations Thursday morning.