Man charged with first-degree murder, stalking in Broomfield woman’s homicide

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man arrested over the weekend in connection with a woman’s homicide in Broomfield a week ago was charged Thursday by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Daniel Krug, 43, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center just two days after police officers responded to a home in the city’s Anthem neighborhood for a welfare check.

Once inside, officers found a dead woman who had suffered apparent injuries, according to Broomfield police on X, formerly Twitter. She was identified as 43-year-old Kristil Krug Thursday by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Our family is devastated by Kristil’s tragic death, and we ask for privacy as we grieve. Our energies are focused on surrounding her children with love, and providing them with support during this incredibly painful time,” the family said in a statement released to the DA’s Office. “We are grateful to law enforcement for their continued work and kindness. And we express our sincere gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love for our family and support for Kristil’s children through the Go Fund Me campaign. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Krug was charged with one count of first-degree murder – after deliberation, two counts of stalking and one count of criminal impersonation, all felonies.

His next court appearance is Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in Broomfield County Courtroom A.

