Evans police investigating unreported hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on August 3

EVANS, Colo. — The Evans Police Department is investigating an unreported hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on August 3.

The person who died in the wreck was identified as Willie Joe Howery, 49, from the Greeley/Evans area. His friends said they last saw Howery on August 2 around 8:30 p.m.

On August 3 around 9:56 a.m., Evans police officers got a report of someone who had died near the interchange of Highway 85 and Highway 34.

Evans PD said last week, it's waiting for the Weld County Sheriff's Office to complete Howery's autopsy report before releasing the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evans Police Department Investigation Unit at 970-339-2241.