Erie police announce arrest in connection with February hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old

ERIE, Colo. — A 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old in February, the Erie Police Department announced Monday.

Seth Kirkegaard, 32, of Erie was arrested on Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury or death, and driving with no insurance.

The arrest came after an "extensive and thorough" investigation, the police department said.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2026 in a neighborhood area east of Mountain View Boulevard and north of Village Vista Drive in Erie, police said. Kirkegaard, who allegedly fled the scene, was initially identified as a person of interest, police said.

Kirkegaard is expected to appear in Weld County court on July 15.