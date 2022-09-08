East High School student, 20-year-old man injured in shooting outside Denver's Carla Madison Recreation Center

DENVER – An East High School student and a 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting outside a Denver recreation center late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Colfax Ave. and Josephine Street outside the Carla Madison Recreation Center on Wednesday at approximately 4:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Though few details were released Thursday, police said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an altercation that injured not only a 20-year-old man, but a juvenile who appeared to be an uninvolved bystander, the spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Denver7’s Pattrik Perez confirmed the juvenile is a student at East High School. The school is located just east of the recreation center.

Both victims remain hospitalized and their conditions are unknown at this time. Police said investigators were still conducting interviews and collecting evidence to identify the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

East High School was placed under a secure status during the incident andt he school later implemented a "controlled release" to reunite students with their parents, according to a letter from principal Terita Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.