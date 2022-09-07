2 juveniles transported to the hospital after shooting outside Denver rec center

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver that wounded two juvenile males Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue near East High School.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

According to a letter from principal Terita Walker, DPS security placed East High School under a secure status during the incident. The school then implemented a "controlled release" to reunite students with their parents.

Witnesses told Denver7 the shooting happened after a fight broke out between a large group of teens outside the Carla Madison Recreation Center.

"There was a group of kids — like almost a mob of kids, maybe 15, maybe 20 kids. A fight broke out, and one boy was body slammed by another, and then, you know, fighting," Shellie Martinez said.

Martinez is a beautician at the barbershop across from the rec center. A few adults broke up the fight, she explained, but moments later, she heard gunshots.

"Like five or six shots came, you know, boom, boom, boom," she said. "We saw a boy fall to his knees, and the whole staff, including our clients and everything, ran out there to assist the juvenile.

I actually was the one holding [the teen]. I took his shirt off of him and held pressure on his face until the ambulance got there. There was a client of ours who was actually a doctor that was there with me, so we were attending to him."

Denver police said no arrests had been made as of 9 p.m.