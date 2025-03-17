Driver who struck, killed man on Kendrick Castillo Way may have been asleep at the wheel, deputies say

DENVER — The driver accused of striking and killing a man on Kendrick Castillo Way over the weekend may have been asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Monday.

Deputies responded to the deadly crash at the intersection of Kendrick Castillo Way and Mayberry Drive in Highlands Ranch at around 2:54 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the crash appears to show that 19-year-old Cade Kaminski may have fallen asleep before striking the man and his dog, who were walking southbound on the sidewalk, deputies said Monday.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital where he died, deputies added.

Kaminski, who remained at the scene of the crash, was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on vehicular homicide, cruelty to animals – recklessly or with criminal negligence, reckless driving, and weaving charges, the release states.

At his first court appearance Monday, Kaminski’s bond was set at $20,000. His next court appearance has not been set.

The 31-year-old has yet to be identified by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.