Kendrick Castillo Way shut down after deadly crash involving pedestrian

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has shut down Kendrick Castillo Way due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Details about the crash are limited. The sheriff's office confirmed to Denver7 that a 31-year-old man died at the scene.
Southbound Kendrick Castillo Way is shut down at Mayberry Drive, while northbound Kendrick Castillo Way is shut down at Bristle Pine Circle.
DCSO is asking the public to avoid the area at that time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
