Driver wanted in deadly Westminster hit-and-run from over the weekend arrested by police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from over the weekend in Westminster has been arrested by police.

August Alonzo Romero, 40, was arrested late Sunday evening in connection with the hit-and-run that occurred at around 10:18 p.m. Saturday near Alcott and Zuni streets.

Romero was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder - causing injury with deadly weapon and will be housed at the Adams County Detention Facility, according to a news release.

Earlier Sunday, Westminster investigators said they believed Romero intentionally struck and killed the victim – identified by family members as 52-year-old Robby Valanzuela. Investigators added they believe there was a disturbance between the suspect and victim, but didn’t say what led up to the incident.

Investigators released photos of two vehicles believed connected to the hit-and-run.

One of the vehicles – a black Dodge Ram truck with chrome wheels and a large sticker on the back driver’s side window that has a work box and a pole sticking up from the bed – has not been found, according to the news release. It bears Colorado license plate number EEI-A89, according to a Medina Alert.

CBI Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert with a new photo.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can earn a $2,000 reward for information that could be helpful in the investigation.