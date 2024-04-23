Driver involved in Sunday hit-and-run in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood arrested, police say

DENVER — A driver accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday morning has been arrested, police said Tuesday.
In a post on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, police said the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run had been found and arrested by police Tuesday morning.
The driver – who has not been identified – was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.
The hit-and-run happened around 12:51 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. 14th Ave. and N. Mariposa St.
