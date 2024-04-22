Watch Now
Police asking for public’s help in identifying driver involved in hit-and-run in west Denver Sunday

Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 22, 2024
DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s Westside neighborhood.

The crash happened at around 12:51 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. 14th Ave. and N. Mariposa St., according to police. The driver was traveling south and struck riding an electric scooter who was trying to cross N. Mariposa St., according to police.

The victim suffered serious injuries due to the collision with the vehicle, police said in a news release.

“The suspect vehicle appears to be an early 2000’s Acura TL sedan, maroon in color, and will have moderate front end damage,” police said.

The driver fled the scene without stopping and leaving information as required by law. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information that may help police.

