DPD investigating suspected homicide on N Alcott Street Monday morning

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning on N Alcott Street Monday morning, according to a post on the social media site X.

DPD was called to the area for a report of a shooting just after 9:00 a.m. Monday. Officers found one man dead.

Anyone who might have information that could help investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

