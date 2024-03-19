2 burglary suspects taken into custody Tuesday morning after manhunt, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two burglary suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after around an hour-long manhunt, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Happening Now: There is a large police presence in the area. #DCSO and @CRPoliceCO are searching the property of Waverton Ranch, north of Meadows subdivision and west of Hwy 85, looking for two suspects who ran from a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was also related to two business… pic.twitter.com/QwnltEb7CU — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 19, 2024

The two people ran from a stolen car related to burglaries at two business in Sedalia and Happy Canyon, Douglas County Sheriff's Office public information officer Dep. Cocha Heyden confirmed to Denver7.

Sheriff's office deputies spotted the suspects and followed them to a large Waverton Ranch property, north of Meadows neighborhood and west of Highway 85, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted on the social media site X.

Law enforcement put up a perimeter around the property and surrounded the suspects. Both were taken into custody, Dep. Heyden confirmed to Denver7.

