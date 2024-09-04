Douglas County sheriff's deputies investigating burglary at salvage yard leading to pursuit and crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary at a salvage yard near Highway 85 and Blakeland Drive that led to a pursuit and crash Wednesday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are on scene of two locations following a burglary at a salvage yard near Highway 85 and Blakeland Drive. The suspect allegedly rammed a deputy’s patrol car in an attempt to get away. Deputies began a pursuit of the suspect, who allegedly fired… pic.twitter.com/tKCzh2TgI0 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 4, 2024

The burglary suspect rammed a deputy's patrol car in an attempt to get away, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy who was in the car went to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Deputies chased after the suspect who they said fired shots at them and Englewood police officers. The suspect then crashed near Village Greens Park in Greenwood Village, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.