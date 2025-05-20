Douglas County road rage suspect arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident last month.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Clayton Gentry, was taken into custody in Colorado Springs Friday.

Gentry was wanted after an April 30 road rage incident in Highlands Ranch.

According to the sheriff's office, Gentry allegedly threatened a fellow driver following a "minor" traffic dispute.

At one point, deputies said Gentry "aggressively" reversed his vehicle, nearly hitting the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was described as being in his late teens to early twenties and was driving a black Tesla with no visible license plates.

Gentry was charged with two counts of felony menacing, reckless driving and cited for having no plates attached to his vehicle.